Covid-19: No empty intensive care beds in Bucharest

A total of 19 intensive care beds were available in the country to Covid-19 patients on September 20, the Strategic Communication Group announced. In Bucharest, all of the 237 intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients were occupied.

At a national level, 1,087 intensive care beds were meant for Covid-19 patients. Of these, 116 are beds kept for people with additional medical conditions besides Covid-19, and 952 were occupied, the authorities announced in a release quoted by Agerpres.

Empty beds were available in the counties of Arad, Constanţa, and Vaslui (one bed each), Iaşi (3), Sibiu (3), Braşov (5), and Tulcea (5).

The authorities said they were working to increase the number of intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients.

The announcement came as the number of daily Covid-19 cases increased constantly over the past week, from 1,849 on Monday, September 13, to 5,388 on Saturday, September 18.

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

