Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 12:24
Social

Covid-19: No empty intensive care beds in Bucharest

21 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 19 intensive care beds were available in the country to Covid-19 patients on September 20, the Strategic Communication Group announced. In Bucharest, all of the 237 intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients were occupied. 

At a national level, 1,087 intensive care beds were meant for Covid-19 patients. Of these, 116 are beds kept for people with additional medical conditions besides Covid-19, and 952 were occupied, the authorities announced in a release quoted by Agerpres.

Empty beds were available  in the counties of Arad, Constanţa, and Vaslui (one bed each), Iaşi (3), Sibiu (3), Braşov (5), and Tulcea (5).

The authorities said they were working to increase the number of intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients.

The announcement came as the number of daily Covid-19 cases increased constantly over the past week, from 1,849 on Monday, September 13, to 5,388 on Saturday, September 18.

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 12:24
Social

Covid-19: No empty intensive care beds in Bucharest

21 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 19 intensive care beds were available in the country to Covid-19 patients on September 20, the Strategic Communication Group announced. In Bucharest, all of the 237 intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients were occupied. 

At a national level, 1,087 intensive care beds were meant for Covid-19 patients. Of these, 116 are beds kept for people with additional medical conditions besides Covid-19, and 952 were occupied, the authorities announced in a release quoted by Agerpres.

Empty beds were available  in the counties of Arad, Constanţa, and Vaslui (one bed each), Iaşi (3), Sibiu (3), Braşov (5), and Tulcea (5).

The authorities said they were working to increase the number of intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients.

The announcement came as the number of daily Covid-19 cases increased constantly over the past week, from 1,849 on Monday, September 13, to 5,388 on Saturday, September 18.

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
12 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Fortified churches to visit in Transylvania
01 September 2021
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
31 August 2021
RI +
George Enescu Festival 2021: Highlights of an anniversary edition
30 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian developer One United doubles turnover and more than triples net profit in H1