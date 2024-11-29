Concerts, film screenings, exhibitions abroad mark Romania's National Day

Romania's National Day will be marked by a host of events organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) through its branches worldwide and in partnership with various cultural institutions.

ICR London invites the public on November 30, to the LSO St Luke's Hall, where a concert performed by Teodora Brody and the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Robert Ziegler, will take place. The artist will perform music inspired by her album Rhapsody, which contains original vocal arrangements of masterpieces from the classical repertoire. Brody brings a novel perspective on the music of George Enescu, J. S. Bach, Béla Bartók, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Johann Pachelbel, fusing elements of classical music with jazz and world music.

ICR Berlin is organizing on December 4 a concert by the small ensemble of the Sibiu State Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Cristian Lupeș, in the performance hall of the Waldorf Astoria Berlin. The event program includes a selection of musical works inspired by Romanian folklore and a musical entertainment section.

ICR New York will organize a special screening of Emanuel Pârvu's Three Kilometers to the End of the World, Romania's proposal for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. The screening will take place at the IFC Center on December 4 and will be followed by a Q&A with director Emanuel Pârvu and producer Miruna Berescu. The event is part of the film's official Oscar campaign.

The photo exhibition Via Transilvanica Exhibition – The Road That Unites opens in Rome on December 10 at the Accademia di Romania Art Gallery in Rome.

ICR Beijing and the Romanian Embassy in China are organizing the concert From Classic to Contemporary at the National Opera of China on December 5. The concert will be delivered by the Violoncellissimo Chamber Ensemble, conducted by Marin Cazacu.

ICR Madrid will present two Romanian films: The Delta Guards - on December 4, at the Luis Rius Library in the city of Tarancón and on December 5, at the Aguirre Library in the city of Cuenca - and Videograms of a Revolution on December 3, at the Luis Rius Library in Tarancón.

Also in Spain, at the Margarita Nelken Cultural Center in Coslada, the exhibition The Romanian Village/ People and Crafts by Sorin Onișor can be visited until December 13, while the exhibition The Atlas of Beauty by Mihaela Noroc is open in Tarancón until December 8 at Casa Parada Museum.

ICR Istanbul is organizing, on November 29, a classical music concert performed by musicians Vlad Stănculeasa (violin), Valentin Răduțiu (cello) and Andrei Banciu (piano), together with the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra. The event takes place at the Atatürk Kültür Merkezi Cultural Center.

Sinfonietta, a concert within the ICR AdMusicam Concert Series program, will take place on November 30 in the George Enescu Hall of the National University of Music Bucharest. Twenty young musicians who graduated from the AdMusicam program and UNMB students will perform, under the baton of the young conductor Petru Pane.

More details here.

(Illustration: ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com