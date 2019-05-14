IBM leases another 10,000 sqm in new Bucharest office building

Romanian group Forte Partners, the developer of The Bridge office project in the Orhideea area, western Bucharest, leased another 10,000 sqm of offices in the project's third building to U.S. tech group IBM, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

In 2017, IBM leased 18,000 sqm in the first building of the project, which it shares with lender BCR.

The new IBM deal is the first contract signed for the third phase of the project. Phase three of The Bridge will be completed in 2020.

The Bridge, which has LEED GOLD certification, will have a total leasable area of 80,000 sqm. Forte Partners has already delivered the first two stages, with beer producer Molson Coors moving its offices in the 6,000 sqm leased here in late March, alongside other tenants such as telecom group UPC, industrial group Schlumberger and medical services group Medicover.

Romanian investors Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, signed the acquisition of The Bridge project froma Forte Partners in August 2018. The two sides haven't disclosed the value of this deal, but this may be somewhere between EUR 150 million and EUR 200 million, according to market estimates.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)