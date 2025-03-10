IBM and Amazon Web Services open innovation lab in Bucharest

IBM announced the opening of a new Innovation Lab in Bucharest in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Located at the IBM Client Innovation Centre, the lab is set to serve clients from 22 countries, offering hands-on access to cutting-edge technologies, including agentic AI and generative AI solutions built using Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, Amazon SageMaker, and IBM watsonx on AWS.

The initiative aims to accelerate cloud modernization, mainframe application modernization, and industry-specific innovation across sectors such as automotive, energy, utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare. IBM’s AWS practitioners will work closely with clients to co-design prototypes and implement solutions that address complex business challenges.

The Bucharest lab builds on IBM and AWS’s global collaboration, following the launch of a similar facility in Bangalore, India, in 2023.

IBM Consulting, recognized for its AI expertise, has 24,000 AWS certifications worldwide, with over 1,200 practitioners based in its EMEA centers, the highest concentration being in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)