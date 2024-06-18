ibis Styles hotel opens in Romanian seaside resort

ibis Styles Venus, the internationally branded hotel operated by Paradis Hotels & Resorts, has opened in the resort of Venus, on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

The hotel has 180 rooms, a swimming pool, a breakfast restaurant and bistro pool bar. Starting in 2025, the hotel can also host events in two conference halls.

"ibis Styles is renowned for its vibrant, thematic designs reflecting local culture, history, and natural splendor. Every hotel under this brand tells a distinct story, offering guests an engaging experience," said Frank Reul, Vice President of Development Accor Premium, Midscale & Economy Eastern Europe, Balkans, Italy & Greece. "The opening of ibis Styles Venus not only demonstrates our dedication to increasing our presence in Romania but also enhances the tourism appeal of the Romanian Black Sea region."

"We are excited to collaborate with Accor and introduce the ibis Styles brand to Venus, Aurelian Marin, general manager of ibis Styles Venus, said. "This partnership has allowed us to elevate our property to new levels of hospitality excellence, merging the allure of the Black Sea with the innovative and guest-centric ethos of ibis Styles. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to this remarkable location, where they can collect unforgettable memories amidst the charm of Venus."

The venue opened after hospitality group Accor signed a franchise agreement with Paradis Hotels & Resorts to convert Dana Holiday Club in the seaside resort of Venus into an ibis Styles hotel.

(Photo: Accor)

simona@romania-insider.com