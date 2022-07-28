IBC Focus: More new construction projects in all segments in RO, except for office

The number of active new construction projects increased in all areas in the first half of 2022, except for office buildings, which registered a 13% decrease compared to the same period in 2021, an IBC Focus survey of the active construction projects, quoted by Ziarul Financiar, reveals.

The most dynamic sector this year was that of the construction of houses and villas, with an increase of 18%, followed by industrial and retail (+11%), blocks of apartments and real estate complexes (+ 4%,) and guesthouses/hotels, where the increase was of 3%.

On the other hand, the number of new office projects decreased by 13% compared to the first half of last year.

The private investments represent 71% of all active construction projects, but their value is estimated at only 41% of all investments.

Public investments represent 29% of the number of monitored projects, and in terms of value, they have a weight of almost 60% of the total.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com