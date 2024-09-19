Romanian constructor IBB Holding to issue EUR 10 mln bonds at Bucharest Exchange

IBB Holding Group (IBB Holding), a Romanian group active in the construction industry, announced that its shareholders approved the issuance of bonds denominated in euros and their subsequent listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The group thus plans to issue EUR 10 million of bonds with a minimum maturity of 24 months and a maximum of 60 months, Economica.net reported. The operation will be conducted through single or multiple public offers and private placements.

The money will be used to boost the group's working capital, as well as to finance investments in the asphalt production facilities and other equipment.

The group has four factories that produce concrete for engineering constructions, road concrete, and aggregates stabilized with cement near Bucharest, in Pantelimon, Ciorogârla, Mogoșoaia, and Petricani, as well as an asphalt mixture production station in Pantelimon.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)