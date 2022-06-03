Ialomita Cave in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains hosts three-day jazz festival this summer

Jazz and hiking enthusiasts have one more reason to (re)visit the natural heritage of Romania's Bucegi Mountains this summer: The Jazz Cave Festival, a special event taking place inside the Ialomita Cave.

The second edition of the festival, which aims to "restore the organic link between man and nature" and "promote the international principles of jazz music," is scheduled for July 1-3. The event organizer is the UCIMR Association.

In addition to concerts, the program also includes traveling exhibitions with cultural themes, performances accompanied by multimedia projections, organic wine tastings, and other activities aimed at promoting sustainable tourism in the Peştera - Padina tourist resort. Tourists are also invited to rediscover the special importance of Ialomita Cave, also known as the "Cave of Kings."

Passes can be purchased through the MyTicket.ro and Entertix.ro networks and include a glass of organic wine offered by Domeniul Bogdan, as well as a free visit to Ialomita Cave during the event (from 09:00 to 18:00).

Further details can be found here.

(Photo source: the organizers; photo by Mihai Benea)