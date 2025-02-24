Politics

Romanian ForMin accuses Elon Musk's campaigning for isolationist politician Calin Georgescu

24 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The messages posted by Elon Musk on various social networks in support of the Romanian isolationist politician Calin Georgescu "is a form of interference with the country's domestic politics," Romanian foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu said, speaking for Prima TV station on February 22.

Hurezeanu stressed that Musk "is only a private person, without a formal position in the American administration." 

Furthermore, the Romanian minister said that he had not felt any form of explicit pressure from the US officials in favor of Calin Georgescu. 

Questioned by journalists, Hurezeanu admitted that Elon Musk is not just an ordinary private person.

"Absolutely. Before being a private person without a political function, he is a powerful and very influential character. And [...] we must find our resources to defend, explain, and contextualize [the annulment of the past presidential elections]," Emil Hurezeanu argued, as reported by Digi24.

The minister's reaction comes in the context of Bloomberg reporting that the Trump administration is pressuring Romania to accept Călin Georgescu's candidacy in the May presidential elections and questioning the grounds for annulling the past ballot in December.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Politics

Romanian ForMin accuses Elon Musk's campaigning for isolationist politician Calin Georgescu

24 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The messages posted by Elon Musk on various social networks in support of the Romanian isolationist politician Calin Georgescu "is a form of interference with the country's domestic politics," Romanian foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu said, speaking for Prima TV station on February 22.

Hurezeanu stressed that Musk "is only a private person, without a formal position in the American administration." 

Furthermore, the Romanian minister said that he had not felt any form of explicit pressure from the US officials in favor of Calin Georgescu. 

Questioned by journalists, Hurezeanu admitted that Elon Musk is not just an ordinary private person.

"Absolutely. Before being a private person without a political function, he is a powerful and very influential character. And [...] we must find our resources to defend, explain, and contextualize [the annulment of the past presidential elections]," Emil Hurezeanu argued, as reported by Digi24.

The minister's reaction comes in the context of Bloomberg reporting that the Trump administration is pressuring Romania to accept Călin Georgescu's candidacy in the May presidential elections and questioning the grounds for annulling the past ballot in December.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 February 2025
Politics
Romania’s acting president calls parties to consultations ahead of EU summit on Ukraine, security
24 February 2025
Politics
Update - Three years of war: Romania reaffirms full commitment to Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty, interim president says
24 February 2025
Politics
US administration "misinformed about Romanian elections," Bucharest mayor says
24 February 2025
Macro
Fitch affirms Romania's fragile BBB-/negative sovereign rating
24 February 2025
Politics
Romanian interim president, PM congratulate Friedrich Merz for election win in Germany
22 February 2025
Culture
Berlinale 2025: Romanian director Radu Jude wins second Silver Bear with Kontinental '25
21 February 2025
Education
Education Ministry publishes 2024 list of top universities in Romania
21 February 2025
Energy
Romania maintains plan to double electricity production by 2032, energy minister says