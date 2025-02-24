The messages posted by Elon Musk on various social networks in support of the Romanian isolationist politician Calin Georgescu "is a form of interference with the country's domestic politics," Romanian foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu said, speaking for Prima TV station on February 22.

Hurezeanu stressed that Musk "is only a private person, without a formal position in the American administration."

Furthermore, the Romanian minister said that he had not felt any form of explicit pressure from the US officials in favor of Calin Georgescu.

Questioned by journalists, Hurezeanu admitted that Elon Musk is not just an ordinary private person.

"Absolutely. Before being a private person without a political function, he is a powerful and very influential character. And [...] we must find our resources to defend, explain, and contextualize [the annulment of the past presidential elections]," Emil Hurezeanu argued, as reported by Digi24.

The minister's reaction comes in the context of Bloomberg reporting that the Trump administration is pressuring Romania to accept Călin Georgescu's candidacy in the May presidential elections and questioning the grounds for annulling the past ballot in December.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)