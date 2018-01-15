Hungary supports farmers in Transylvania

Hungary’s Government will allot some EUR 1.7 million this year to support farmers in the Carpatian basin, especially in Transylvania, Hungarian agriculture minister Sandor Fazekas said on Friday, local Mediafax reported.

Hungary will support agricultural education institutions, will pay for scholarships and books for students, and support environmental programs. It will also finance the expansion of the agricultural consultancy network in Transylvania.

“There is a tight cooperation between farmers in Hungary and Romania,” Fazekas said.

Each locality should have an agriculture specialist who will support farmers in drafting the projects for getting EU or national financing. The program will focus on getting more young people to return to the villages and help develop local agriculture.

