Simona Fodor 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 14:44
Culture

Hungarian Film Week kicks off in Bucharest

08 November 2021
The fifteenth edition of the Hungarian Film Week, an event showcasing the latest in Hungarian cinema, is on in Bucharest until November 14th. 

Among the productions screened is Enyedi Ildikó’s latest feature, The Story of My Wife, which premiered at the Cannes festival this year. It will be screened for the first time in Bucharest at the event. The public will also be able to see Herendi Gábor’s Toxikoma.

The program also includes the first feature of Cristina Groșan, Things Worth Weeping for, and Cecilia Felméri’s Spiral.

A selection of shorts from the latest edition of the Budapest short film festival Friss hus will also be screened.

The event will end with a screening of Lakos Nora’s comedy Cream, followed by a cine-concert delivered by Barabas Lorinc Quartet. They will perform a mix of pop, instrumental jazz, world music, and classical music against the background of images of Budapest of the 1960s and 1970s.

The films are screened at the Peasant Museum Cinema (3 Monetăriei St.), while connected events take place at the Liszt Institute (8 Gina Patrichi St.).

The program is available here.

(Photo: Institutul Liszt București / Liszt Intézet Bukarest Facebook Page)

