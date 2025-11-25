2025 Venice Architecture Biennale: Romania’s Human Scale exhibition closes, official catalogue launches

Romania has closed its participation in the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale with the conclusion of Human Scale, the exhibition presented in the Romanian Pavilion at Giardini della Biennale and in the New Gallery of the Romanian Institute of Culture and Humanistic Research. Meanwhile, the project’s official catalogue has been made available to the public.

The project formed part of a record-breaking edition of the Biennale, which saw 298,000 tickets sold and 17,584 professional visitors during the opening days - the highest attendance in the event’s history. According to official data quoted in a press release, the audience was evenly split between international and Italian visitors (50%-50%), while people under 26 accounted for 28% of the total - more than 84,000 individuals.

Coinciding with the exhibition’s final week, the official Human Scale catalogue has been released to the public. First launched in Venice on November 20, the publication will receive its official Bucharest presentation on December 10 at the Union of Romanian Architects. It is also available through IDEA publishing.

The catalogue documents the exhibition, reproduces works shown across both venues, and includes texts by the project’s authors and curator outlining the conceptual framework and research themes.

Developed by artist Vlad Nancă, architecture studio Muromuro, and curator Cosmina Goagea, Human Scale explored architectural drawing as a critical tool and an archive of social change, focusing on the “human-as-symbol” figure found in 20th-century architectural plans and historic maps. The project unfolded across two complementary spaces: a visual installation in the Romanian Pavilion and a research-focused archive display in the New Gallery.

Throughout 2025, Human Scale expanded beyond Venice through workshops, conferences, and cultural events in Romania, engaging audiences at universities, festivals, and professional platforms.

