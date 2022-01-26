HR expert: talent hiring and retention no longer easy job

The employees, particularly those in industries that have operated continuously during the pandemic (production and offline retail particularly), feel the fatigue, experience frustration and have changed their priorities - thus doing the job of those supposed to hire or retain talents harder, Daniela Necefor, HR and head-hunting expert, explained for Profit.ro.

According to her, the very high stress to which the employees were subjected contributed significantly to the wave of resignations, to which is added the change of their priorities. Also, people no longer agree to work overtime.

It's a situation that Necefor believes Romanian managers are not equipped to face.

"They were not prepared [before the pandemic], and they are still not ready. Employees feel the need for training, they no longer have time to do it after work hours. [...] Employers are not prepared to offer flexibility and practically to go for the final result instead of the 8-hour timekeeping and of that online monitoring that is so common and so annoying for the employees," she explained.

