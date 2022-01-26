Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 09:17
Business

HR expert: talent hiring and retention no longer easy job

26 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The employees, particularly those in industries that have operated continuously during the pandemic (production and offline retail particularly), feel the fatigue, experience frustration and have changed their priorities - thus doing the job of those supposed to hire or retain talents harder, Daniela Necefor, HR and head-hunting expert, explained for Profit.ro.

According to her, the very high stress to which the employees were subjected contributed significantly to the wave of resignations, to which is added the change of their priorities. Also, people no longer agree to work overtime.

It's a situation that Necefor believes Romanian managers are not equipped to face.

"They were not prepared [before the pandemic], and they are still not ready. Employees feel the need for training, they no longer have time to do it after work hours. [...] Employers are not prepared to offer flexibility and practically to go for the final result instead of the 8-hour timekeeping and of that online monitoring that is so common and so annoying for the employees," she explained.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)
 

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 09:17
Business

HR expert: talent hiring and retention no longer easy job

26 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The employees, particularly those in industries that have operated continuously during the pandemic (production and offline retail particularly), feel the fatigue, experience frustration and have changed their priorities - thus doing the job of those supposed to hire or retain talents harder, Daniela Necefor, HR and head-hunting expert, explained for Profit.ro.

According to her, the very high stress to which the employees were subjected contributed significantly to the wave of resignations, to which is added the change of their priorities. Also, people no longer agree to work overtime.

It's a situation that Necefor believes Romanian managers are not equipped to face.

"They were not prepared [before the pandemic], and they are still not ready. Employees feel the need for training, they no longer have time to do it after work hours. [...] Employers are not prepared to offer flexibility and practically to go for the final result instead of the 8-hour timekeeping and of that online monitoring that is so common and so annoying for the employees," she explained.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)
 

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks