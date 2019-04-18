How you can spend Easter in Bucharest: activities and more

Sun is up and the flowers blossom, the spring is here and we are happy for the long walks in the park on a beautiful sunny afternoon. Despite the rush hours, The Little Paris remains a lovely city to fall in love with for the various activities offered.

If you will decide to visit Bucharest this spring for a few days, maybe for Easter, we have a small guide for the perfect vacation:

Celebrate Easter at the restaurant

If you would like to do something special this Easter in Bucharest, you can take your family and friends and choose to spend quality time at the Sunday Brunch - still a very trendy concept in the city. Almost all the five -star hotels in Bucharest and premium restaurants organize this event and they promise the best food you can eat and the best atmosphere for your Sunday afternoon.

Brunchissimo - the Sunday Brunch at the InterContinental Bucharest, one of the best and most famous in town, organizes two Easter editions on 21st and 28th April for the Catholic and Orthodox Easter. Romanian traditional food (drob, pasca, cozonac, coloured eggs) and other international delicacies, live music and open bar with wine, sparkling wine and a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne are the highlights of these special editions. The children will play in a separate room close to the restaurant with the beloved character from Itsy Bity Radio, Super Zapa, and with toys from Noriel, the play partner of the event. Egg hunt and other fun competitions and activities will be prepared to keep the kids entertained. Starting April, Excelsior Theatre is the new fun partner at the brunch so children will win invitations to the weekend performances which are dedicated to them. The event is taking place at the Corso Brasserie, between 12:30 and 16:30.

Loyalty Card – A world full of benefits!

The best way to maximize a trip is to find the best offers. Because you are visiting Bucharest, the culinary experience is something you shouldn’t miss.

The InterContinental Bucharest Social Club is a loyalty program developed by the hotel to offer special prices and benefits to its members. From accommodation to Sunday brunch or Health Club subscriptions, from special prices in the restaurants of the hotel to entrances to their exclusive Club InterContinental on the 21st floor, the program is an idea to consider as an Easter gift or as an option to get the best out of your Easter visit in Bucharest.

Iconic places in Bucharest

Standing tall in the heart of the city, InterContinental Bucharest is one of the most iconic buildings in Romania, that worth a visit or, why not, an urban escape Easter holiday. The accommodation rates will be more affordable than during the busy days, the Health Club on the 22nd Floor will welcome you to find your inner peace over the city and the special coffee with a message or a selfie and a dessert in their vibrant and cosy Intermezzo Lobby Lounge will give you the feeling of the perfect relaxation and fun. Here, in the hotel lobby you will admire "Essentialism", the beautiful collection of paintings signed by Alexandra Andone and hosted together with Renaissance Art Gallery.

In the hotel's vicinity, the Old Town boosts with its original and creative spots to spend all night.

Between 20th – 29th April, Herastrau Park, one of the most impressive places to spend a day in Bucharest, will host this year one of the most important Easter fairs called ‘’Traditii si Flori de Sarbatori’’.

Another fair dedicated to the Easter traditions will take place at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, a "must visit" place in Bucharest. The fair called ‘’Targul de Florii’’(The Palm Sunday Fair) will take place between 19th – 21st April with many interactive traditional workshops.

The artistic Bucharest scene offers so many alternatives from the grandiose National Theatre and its famous artists to independent theatres with their postmodern vibe.

These are just a few highlights of a beautiful weekend in Bucharest a city that becomes so peaceful and joyful during the holidays that you will start loving it!

This is native content supported by InterContinental Hotel Bucharest.