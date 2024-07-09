Number of housing units sold in Romania up by 16% y/y in H1

Over 77,200 homes were sold in Romania in the first six months of 2024, up 16% compared to the same period in 2023, while the number of homes sold in Bucharest and Ilfov county increased with an annual rhythm of 25%, shows a market report released by real estate consultant SVN Romania, based on official statistics.

The biggest number of homes sold in 2024 was registered in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, followed by Timis, Iasi, Cluj, Brasov, and Constanta, according to data from the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration.

The most significant growth in home sales was registered in Iasi, where the number of dwellings sold in the first half of 2024 was 71.4% higher compared to the result registered in H1 2023. The increase in home sales from Iasi was determined by the registration in 2024 of the final sale-purchase documents for agreements closed in previous years.

The weakest result was registered in Arges, where the number of homes sold was 11.5% smaller than the result registered in the same period of 2023.

