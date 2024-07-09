Real Estate

Number of housing units sold in Romania up by 16% y/y in H1

09 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 77,200 homes were sold in Romania in the first six months of 2024, up 16% compared to the same period in 2023, while the number of homes sold in Bucharest and Ilfov county increased with an annual rhythm of 25%, shows a market report released by real estate consultant SVN Romania, based on official statistics.

The biggest number of homes sold in 2024 was registered in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, followed by Timis, Iasi, Cluj, Brasov, and Constanta, according to data from the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration. 

The most significant growth in home sales was registered in Iasi, where the number of dwellings sold in the first half of 2024 was 71.4% higher compared to the result registered in H1 2023. The increase in home sales from Iasi was determined by the registration in 2024 of the final sale-purchase documents for agreements closed in previous years. 

The weakest result was registered in Arges, where the number of homes sold was 11.5% smaller than the result registered in the same period of 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Number of housing units sold in Romania up by 16% y/y in H1

09 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 77,200 homes were sold in Romania in the first six months of 2024, up 16% compared to the same period in 2023, while the number of homes sold in Bucharest and Ilfov county increased with an annual rhythm of 25%, shows a market report released by real estate consultant SVN Romania, based on official statistics.

The biggest number of homes sold in 2024 was registered in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, followed by Timis, Iasi, Cluj, Brasov, and Constanta, according to data from the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration. 

The most significant growth in home sales was registered in Iasi, where the number of dwellings sold in the first half of 2024 was 71.4% higher compared to the result registered in H1 2023. The increase in home sales from Iasi was determined by the registration in 2024 of the final sale-purchase documents for agreements closed in previous years. 

The weakest result was registered in Arges, where the number of homes sold was 11.5% smaller than the result registered in the same period of 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 July 2024
Entertainment
Romania featured as summer holiday destination in The Telegraph
09 July 2024
Transport
Romania’s road company CNAIR highlights alternative routes to closed Olt Valley road
09 July 2024
Environment
EIB survey finds fair grasp of climate change consequences among Romanians, room for improvement on solutions
09 July 2024
Sports
Romanian forward ranked fourth among fastest players at EURO 2024 tournament
09 July 2024
Startup
Romanian fintech MetaWealth valued at EUR 50 mln following EUR 2 mln pre-series A round
09 July 2024
Legal
Gabriel Resources appeals ICSID ruling on Rosia Montana gold mining project in Romania
09 July 2024
Transport
Update: Pilots' protest cripples activity of Romania's flag carrier Tarom 
09 July 2024
Macro
Romania revises up its Q1 GDP, annual growth lifted from 0.1% to 0.5% y/y