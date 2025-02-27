Romanian households received 5% of the interest on public debt paid in 2024

In 2024, the state paid to households RON 1.16 billion as interest for the government bonds issued under the Tezaur scheme and RON 748.6 million for the bonds issued under the Fidelis scheme, according to data provided by the Ministry of Finance to Cursdeguvernare.ro.

Thus, over 5% of the interest paid last year from the state budget returned to the pockets of households.

The interest earned by Romanian households who purchased government bonds under the Tezaur and Fidelis schemes has increased exponentially in recent years due to the substantial advance of subscriptions, as well as as a result of the maturity of bonds from previous years.

Only through the 21 Fidelis offerings conducted since August 2020, the Ministry of Finance has raised RON 45 billion (EUR 9 billion) from retail investors.

In February, the Romanian state raised a record amount of RON 4.3 billion through the Fidelis scheme and another RON 4.9 billion through the Tezaur scheme, according to Ziarul Financiar, quoting Treasury head Stefan Nanu.

