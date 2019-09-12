Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/09/2019 - 08:41
Social
Employees of Romanian hospitals caught taking bribes might lose their jobs
09 December 2019
The employees in the Romanian hospitals caught receiving bribes will risk losing their jobs if the proposal drafted in this sense by the Health Ministry gets the green light from law experts.

The ministry expects a legal point of view to decide whether such a provision can be implemented in the contracts, health minister Victor Costache said at B1 TV news channel, according to Hotnews.ro.

"I can assure you that our tolerance for corruption is zero," Costache said, adding that "there are many hospitals in Romania where this phenomenon has already been eradicated".

Victor Costache is a surgeon by profession who, in the last 20 years, has worked abroad and in the private hospital Polisano in Sibiu, not in public hospitals in Romania.

