Horvath: bigger profits just a side effect of companies’ drive for sustainability

Companies’ actions towards sustainability increase their revenues by 30% and cut their costs by 7%, concludes a study outlining the economic potentials through a green transformation in the manufacturing industry drafted by consultancy firm Horvath.

The “Economic Potentials through Green Transformation” report concludes that “one rather surprising finding was that although sustainability efforts are usually stigmatized for causing costs, additional revenues and even cost reductions are possible”.

And yet, it is not money that drives companies into sustainability policies, the report argues: “cost reduction or profitability is not the reason why companies want to achieve sustainability, but it is a positive side effect.”

The report, however, suggests that the stigmatization is still an important part of the sustainability adoption process: "the loss of a customer is the biggest concern for the participants if sustainability goals are not met.”

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)