Business

Horvath: bigger profits just a side effect of companies’ drive for sustainability

28 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Companies’ actions towards sustainability increase their revenues by 30% and cut their costs by 7%, concludes a study outlining the economic potentials through a green transformation in the manufacturing industry drafted by consultancy firm Horvath.

The “Economic Potentials through Green Transformation” report concludes that “one rather surprising finding was that although sustainability efforts are usually stigmatized for causing costs, additional revenues and even cost reductions are possible”.

And yet, it is not money that drives companies into sustainability policies, the report argues: “cost reduction or profitability is not the reason why companies want to achieve sustainability, but it is a positive side effect.”

The report, however, suggests that the stigmatization is still an important part of the sustainability adoption process: "the loss of a customer is the biggest concern for the participants if sustainability goals are not met.”

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Horvath: bigger profits just a side effect of companies’ drive for sustainability

28 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Companies’ actions towards sustainability increase their revenues by 30% and cut their costs by 7%, concludes a study outlining the economic potentials through a green transformation in the manufacturing industry drafted by consultancy firm Horvath.

The “Economic Potentials through Green Transformation” report concludes that “one rather surprising finding was that although sustainability efforts are usually stigmatized for causing costs, additional revenues and even cost reductions are possible”.

And yet, it is not money that drives companies into sustainability policies, the report argues: “cost reduction or profitability is not the reason why companies want to achieve sustainability, but it is a positive side effect.”

The report, however, suggests that the stigmatization is still an important part of the sustainability adoption process: "the loss of a customer is the biggest concern for the participants if sustainability goals are not met.”

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen