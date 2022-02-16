Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Business

Polish company Horn Distribution opens Audio Forum store in Bucharest after EUR 1.5 mln investment

16 February 2022
Poland-based Horn Distribution, a top player in the premium audio-video industry, announced on Wednesday that it opened its first Audio Forum store in Bucharest, following an investment of EUR 1.5 million. According to a press release, this is the largest premium store operated by Horn Distribution in Europe.

The company began B2B operations in Romania almost a year ago.

The Audio Forum store in Bucharest covers 540 sqm and is split into three distinct areas - multi-brand, mono-brand Focal powered by Naim, and mono-brand Bang & Olufsen. Its offer includes well-known brands such as Marantz, Denon, Focal, Naim, Loewe, Polk, Definitive Technology, Wilson, Netatmo or Classe.

The Romanian team that manages the Audio Forum operations is led by Tiberiu Argint, Sales Manager of Horn Distribution. He has over 17 years of experience in this market.

“The Romanian market is a priority for Horn Distribution. The decision to open this store in Bucharest was made amid growing interest from consumers for the highest quality equipment, diversity, and access to an exclusive location that would offer immersive experiences to audio-video tech enthusiasts,” Tiberiu Argint said.

With 30 years of experience in the market, Horn Distribution is the core of a group of related companies operating actively in Poland, where the company is headquartered, and in 12 other European markets. Teams of associates in sister companies of the Horn Group develop distribution and retail operations in Hungary, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Romania and the Netherlands. Sales teams can also be found in Latvia, Estonia, and Slovakia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

