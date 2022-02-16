Polish company Horn Distribution opens Audio Forum store in Bucharest after EUR 1.5 mln investment

Poland-based Horn Distribution, a top player in the premium audio-video industry, announced on Wednesday that it opened its first Audio Forum store in Bucharest, following an investment of EUR 1.5 million. According to a press release, this is the largest premium store operated by Horn Distribution in Europe.

The company began B2B operations in Romania almost a year ago.

The Audio Forum store in Bucharest covers 540 sqm and is split into three distinct areas - multi-brand, mono-brand Focal powered by Naim, and mono-brand Bang & Olufsen. Its offer includes well-known brands such as Marantz, Denon, Focal, Naim, Loewe, Polk, Definitive Technology, Wilson, Netatmo or Classe.

The Romanian team that manages the Audio Forum operations is led by Tiberiu Argint, Sales Manager of Horn Distribution. He has over 17 years of experience in this market.

“The Romanian market is a priority for Horn Distribution. The decision to open this store in Bucharest was made amid growing interest from consumers for the highest quality equipment, diversity, and access to an exclusive location that would offer immersive experiences to audio-video tech enthusiasts,” Tiberiu Argint said.

With 30 years of experience in the market, Horn Distribution is the core of a group of related companies operating actively in Poland, where the company is headquartered, and in 12 other European markets. Teams of associates in sister companies of the Horn Group develop distribution and retail operations in Hungary, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Romania and the Netherlands. Sales teams can also be found in Latvia, Estonia, and Slovakia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)