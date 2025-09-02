Homing Properties kicks off construction works on first phase of luxury villas project in Pipera

Developer Homing Properties has appointed Mantor General Contractor to start the construction works on its luxury residential project, Homing Village, located in Pipera, close to Bucharest.

The first phase of the project consists of 33 villas, representing 23.5% of the total development and an investment of EUR 14 million out of the EUR 60 million allocated for the luxury villa complex. Completion of this first stage is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. Homing Village will feature 140 luxury villas across 65,000 sqm, developed in four phases.

“Despite the current economic and political uncertainties, we are proud to have maintained our development plans in line with our strategy, and the entire project continues according to the initial timeline. Together with Mantor, we are confident we will set new benchmarks for quality and comfort in the northern Bucharest residential market,” said Tomás Manjón, co-founder of Homing Properties.

Homing Properties, with ten years of experience in the real estate market in Romania and Spain, was created by three Spanish entrepreneurs, Tomás Manjón, Diego Stuyck, and David Tortosa. It specializes in the middle and upper residential segment. In Romania, it has developed the residential projects Trastevere (approximately 8,500 sq m), Triana (approximately 8,750 sq m), and Icoanei Gardens (approximately 6,750 sq m).

Mantor has previously worked on projects such as Homing Properties’ Trastevere and Triana in Pipera, and Mița Biciclista, a historical monument villa close to Bucharest’s Romană Square and Calea Victoriei.

(Photo: the company)

