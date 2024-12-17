Education

History of communism to be taught in Romanian high schools starting next year

17 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Education has approved the curriculum for the subject “The History of Communism in Romania,” which will be taught to 12th-grade students in day programs and 13th-grade students in evening and reduced-frequency programs starting with the 2025-2026 school year.

The subject, included in the new education law, aims to help young people understand the country’s recent past, education minister Ligia Deca said.

“The rise of extremism, intolerance, and authoritarian tendencies shows us how important historical education is in shaping aware and responsible citizens,” the official stressed. 

The initiative also seeks to counter historical ignorance, unfounded nostalgia, and manipulation while teaching essential lessons about freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Students will explore topics such as political repression, daily life under the communist regime, and the impact of decisions made by the regime on ordinary people.

“Let us never forget: history is not just about the past but about all of us, here and now. Young people deserve an education that teaches them to cherish freedom and defend democracy!” - minister Deca stated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Education

History of communism to be taught in Romanian high schools starting next year

17 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Education has approved the curriculum for the subject “The History of Communism in Romania,” which will be taught to 12th-grade students in day programs and 13th-grade students in evening and reduced-frequency programs starting with the 2025-2026 school year.

The subject, included in the new education law, aims to help young people understand the country’s recent past, education minister Ligia Deca said.

“The rise of extremism, intolerance, and authoritarian tendencies shows us how important historical education is in shaping aware and responsible citizens,” the official stressed. 

The initiative also seeks to counter historical ignorance, unfounded nostalgia, and manipulation while teaching essential lessons about freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Students will explore topics such as political repression, daily life under the communist regime, and the impact of decisions made by the regime on ordinary people.

“Let us never forget: history is not just about the past but about all of us, here and now. Young people deserve an education that teaches them to cherish freedom and defend democracy!” - minister Deca stated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 December 2024
Politics
EC opens proceedings against TikTok for election risks after Romanian presidential elections
17 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Parliament adopts new Forestry Code with key measures for forest protection, green belts, public access
17 December 2024
Politics
US senators condemn Russian interference in Romanian presidential elections
17 December 2024
Macro
Romania’s minimum wage remains among EU’s lowest despite steady increases
17 December 2024
Energy
E.ON seeks to sell its Romanian energy supply business to Hungary's state-owned MVM
17 December 2024
Transport
Wizz Air boosts Moldova operations with permanent base in Chișinău, new routes
16 December 2024
Politics
Romania elections: Bucharest mayor to run for president in 2025
16 December 2024
Politics
Călin Georgescu seeking to overturn decision that annulled Romanian presidential elections in court