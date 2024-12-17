History of communism to be taught in Romanian high schools starting next year

The Romanian Ministry of Education has approved the curriculum for the subject “The History of Communism in Romania,” which will be taught to 12th-grade students in day programs and 13th-grade students in evening and reduced-frequency programs starting with the 2025-2026 school year.

The subject, included in the new education law, aims to help young people understand the country’s recent past, education minister Ligia Deca said.

“The rise of extremism, intolerance, and authoritarian tendencies shows us how important historical education is in shaping aware and responsible citizens,” the official stressed.

The initiative also seeks to counter historical ignorance, unfounded nostalgia, and manipulation while teaching essential lessons about freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Students will explore topics such as political repression, daily life under the communist regime, and the impact of decisions made by the regime on ordinary people.

“Let us never forget: history is not just about the past but about all of us, here and now. Young people deserve an education that teaches them to cherish freedom and defend democracy!” - minister Deca stated.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)