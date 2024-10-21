Moldova's HiSky reports 28% more passengers in January-September

Low-cost airline HiSky, with its main base in Chisinau but the largest part of its customer base in Romania, announced a record number of 1.5 million passengers served in January-September, 28% more compared to the same period of last year.

Romania is the main market contributing to traffic volumes, with a percentage of 64% of passengers, compared to 36% registered at the airport in the Republic of Moldova.

The most successful routes were the internal ones, connecting Romania's capital city, Bucharest, and the cities in the west of the country, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

"Oradea will become the third domestic route that we operate from October, from Bucharest," said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky, quoted by Economica.net.

For the whole year, the company expects to reach a total number of 1.9 million passengers and narrow the gap to the national flag carrier Tarom (2.3 million passengers in 2023).

HiSky launched in June the first direct flights from Bucharest to New York after 20 years and recently announced flights from Bucharest to Paris CDG and from Oradea to London – while Tarom is giving up its routes to London as part of an attempt to break even after years of losses.

(Photo source: HiSky)