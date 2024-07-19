Romanian low-cost airline HiSky reports 42% y/y more passengers in H1

Romanian low-cost airline HiSky reported a 42% annual increase in the number of passengers on regular or charter routes during the first half of this year, to 767,000 passengers.

The most popular flights of the airline, departing from Otopeni airport, were on the two domestic routes, namely Bucharest-Cluj Napoca, with around 50,000 passengers, and Bucharest-Timisoara, with around 44,000 passengers, Bursa.ro reported.

A significant impact in the growth registered by the company was also due to the inauguration of direct long courier flights on the regular route Bucharest-New York and in charter mode to distant destinations in Africa and Asia.

In December of last year, after the introduction of a wide-body aircraft into the fleet, HiSky became the only operator with this type of flight in its portfolio from an airport in Romania.

More than 10,000 passengers have traveled to Zanzibar and the Maldives since the beginning of this year, and in just one month since the opening of the regular route, no less than 3,000 passengers have flown non-stop to or from the United States of America.

(Photo source: HiSky)