HiSky will fly from Bucharest to Chișinău starting September

26 July 2023

Moldova-based low-cost airline HiSky announced the launch of a new service from Bucharest to Chișinău starting in September. With this new route, the company reaches a total of 25 destinations operated with regular flights from Romania and Moldova.

The flights will be operated three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, departing from Chișinău airport at 7:30 am and returning at 6:30 pm. A one-way trip takes 50 minutes.

Tickets for the new route start at EUR 49.99 per flight segment, the airline said.

“Today, we are the main airline operator in the Republic of Moldova, and this year’s results place us fourth in the Romanian market by passenger number. HiSky is a project born in Chișinău, but Bucharest quickly became the most important of our hubs. In these circumstances, we saw the introduction of a regular flight between Bucharest and Chișinău as a moral obligation we have, as a company that has gained the trust of passengers from both sides of the Prut River,” said Iulian Scorpan, CEO HiSky.

According to him, entering a segment previously operated by only one company will automatically translate into a price decrease.

HiSky operates a fleet of eight Airbus A320 aircraft.

In June, HiSky said it plans to become the first airline to operate direct flights from Bucharest and Chișinău to the United States.

(Photo source: HiSky)

