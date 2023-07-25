Malta-based Universal Air to launch flights from Bucharest

Malta-based Universal Air will soon start operating from Baneasa Airport, Bucharest Airports National Company spokesman Valentin Iordache announced.

"The discussions (regarding the operation at Baneasa Airport) have been constant and permanent with several airlines. At the moment, we can talk about four because we can also add Universal, which starts operating quite soon, in addition to the three that already operate: AirConnect, Fly Lili (Romania) and AeroItalia," Valentin Iordache said, quoted by Profit.ro.

This comes on top of the charter flights. "We expect even more charter flights this summer season and especially in the next one," Iordache added.

Universal Air started operating flights this year from Haifa, a city where the largest community of Israelis of Romanian origin lives, and in the near future, aims to offer more flight options for Romania.

Universal Air, which is already active in the Israeli market, aims to develop significantly its activities in the Romanian market. Starting with the winter season, flights will be launched from Suceava, Craiova and Bucharest (Aurel Vlaicu Baneasa International Airport) to Haifa, returning from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. The flights will be operated with 400-seat Bombardier DASH Q78 aircraft.

The first flights on the Bucharest-Haifa route will be operated from mid-September.

For the 2024 summer season, Universal Air will reportedly operate flights from Israel to the Romanian seaside.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)