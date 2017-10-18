Japanese jazz musician Hiromi in Bucharest concert

Japanese jazz composer and pianist Hiromi Uehara, known by the stage name of Hiromi, will perform in Bucharest on October 21. The concert takes place at the Bucharest Athenaeum, starting 20:00.

She will perform with Colombian harp player Edmar Castaneda. The two began working together at the Montreal International Jazz Festival in 2016.

In her music, Hiromi is known for mixing musical genres, such as post-bop, progressive rock, classical and fusion. Her influences include Dream Theater, King Crimson, Ahmad Jamal, Bach, Franz Liszt and Oscar Peterson.

Her 2003 album Another Mind sold over 100,000 copies and received the Jazz Album of the Year award in Japan. In 2009, she made, together with pianist Chick Corea, a live recording of their concert in Tokyo.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at eventim.ro.

(Photo source: Hiromi Facebook Page)