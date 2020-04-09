Join our team! We're looking for an in-house tech manager for Romania Insider

Romania Insider, the most popular English - language portal dedicated to Romania, is looking for colleague to join its team as in-house tech manager for development and support for its multiple tech platforms. The position is either full-time or part-time and work is done remotely, with a three month trial period.

We're looking for a person who would potentially develop to become Technical VP and create a small tech team within our growing media company, helping us reach the next level with our digital media platforms.

We are an independent media group with a mission to inform correctly from Romania towards the world. Romania-Insider.com, launched in 2010, is read by over 3.5 million unique readers from all over the world every year. We have been active on the Romanian media market for over 12 years.

The average tenure in our team is of 6 years, and the majority of our colleagues have been working with us for longer than that. We share several values in our team: ethics, quality, efficiency, helping and family, which we apply in our lives and in our work.

Requirements for the in-house tech manager:

We're looking for a tech - savvy person who is passionate about technology and stays up to date with newest trends, likes to try new solutions, is curious, attentive to detail and loves to go above and beyond to find the most suitable solution, often out of the box.

The person should be able to handle multiple requests/projects at peak time, as well as manage their time & tasks efficiently during lower activity periods.

The ideal candidate would have at least two years of experience in a tech support position (either in a tech company or as a system administrator in a company from a different industry, or a technical support account in a webhosting company) or as a junior developer. Knowledge in one of the major programming languages, and experience with Drupal and/or Wordpress CMS represent assets for the job.

We can also consider a candidate with less than two years experience (for example, a student), if your skills fit the responsibilities below.

The candidate can be Romanian or of a different nationality, based in Romania or elsewhere, with very good command of spoken and written English - most of our internal communication through different channels is done in English. No matter where they are located, the person should be available for at least some of the tech tasks during work hours (9 to 5) Romania time, with flexibility on schedule for less time constraint tasks.

Responsibilities:

Manages all our online & technical platforms and software and provides support to the team when needed in using these platforms (ex: CRM, task management, email marketing, popup, communication tools, email administration, Drupal CMS - together with our external agency; Wordpress CMS; Romania Insider app together with our app agency; DNS management)

Manage accounts like Google Analytics, Google Tags Manager, Google Search Console, SATI traffic measurement, check them regularly, improve them and fix any errors that might appear

Troubleshoots technical problems in any of these platforms, ensures & oversees cybersecurity tools

Manages various platform integrations between each other, automations when needed

Offers support to the sales, marketing and editorial teams for different tech support issues they might have, or improvements they might need in our different platforms

Coordinates with external agency for ongoing fixes to Romania Insider (backend or front end); creates technical tasks for agency based on internal specs and requirements (from sales, marketing or editorial teams)

Manages the implementation of different tech projects, gathers internal team & own feedback, gives feedback to agency for changes; follows each technical project to completion;

Coordinates with external agency for app development and management, app improvements

Suggests new tech improvements for different functions, based on request as well as proactively

Manages all our domains registering & our domain hosting, renewals

Manages websites on both our platforms: Drupal CMS (together with dedicated agency) and Wordpress CMS, and the access to each of their servers

Makes sure we have running backups for all our websites and manages restores in case of emergencies

Intervenes in case of critical situations (ex: websites malfunctions, system or software not working properly), either with their own fix or in collaboration with the respective agency

Creates different procedures for different tech - related activities for his own activity or for other team members

Researches new technical solutions for different situations and specs, offers advice on what solution to choose (new project launches, improvements)

Designs the implementation flow for each new tech projects, with clear steps and planned deadlines

Makes small changes to our wordpress - hosted sites, when needed (settings, plugins).

Reports to Managing Partner & liaises with all other departments for his work

Works with MP to establish tech priorities, manage agency time and resources available to see projects to completion

Benefits:

Fixed salary, to be discussed depending on experience

Flexible work hours & work from home

Multi-cultural working environment, both internally (German and French shareholders), as well as with external agencies (Hungarian, Polish)

Organizational culture focused on efficiency, results, but also on personal development and well-being, fairness, ethics and team spirit

Mindfulness program

Coaching, learning and personal development program

Day off on your birthday



In-house or partner training for software & platforms which are either new or for which you don't have extensive experience



Company support in getting technology - related certification or courses, as needed

We look forward to finding our next colleague!



Send an email with your application and CV to Managing Partner Corina Chirileasa, [email protected], until September 20, 2020, to help us understand if we're a match.

To recommend someone for this job, write an intro email to us, adding the potential candidate in cc. The person who recommends or introduces us to a candidate we will hire will receive a one - year Ultra membership to Romania Insider including all our premium newsletters and goodies. Thank you for your help!



