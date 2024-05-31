High interest for power storage grants in Romania, second scheme possible this year

A high number of over 100 investors submitted grant requests for their power storage projects under a scheme with a budget of only EUR 80 million launched in February, according to Profit.ro.

Major companies such as OMV Petrom, Electrica, and Engie are among the bidders.

Under the scheme, financed from the National Resilience Facility (PNRR), installations with an output capacity of 480MW should be developed by the end of 2026.

Given the investors’ interest and the strategic importance of the energy storage capacities, energy minister Sebastian Burduja said that a second grant scheme with a more generous budget of some EUR 500 million would be launched by the end of the year.

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)