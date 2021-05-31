Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 08:48
Business

Romania's Hidroelectrica wants 300MW offshore wind farms "in several years"

31 May 2021
Hidroelectrica, one of the largest energy producers in Romania, wants to add 300 MW of offshore wind power and 300 MW of onshore wind power in the coming years, as well as green hydrogen production capacity on the Danube - said Bogdan Badea, president of Hidroelectrica, speaking on the occasion of completing the integration of 108MW wind farm Crucea into company's structure.

However, the offshore wind farm investments are delayed by the sluggish completion of the Maritime Spatial Planning Plan, in accordance with the provisions of Directive 2014/89 / EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of July 23 2014.

The auction for selecting a consultant was cancelled in April, Economica.net reported.

"We have committed to adding 300 MW of offshore wind power in the coming years, but it is not our only project. We also want 300 MW in onshore wind, but also green hydrogen production capacity on the Danube, just to mention a few of our projects," President of Hidroelectrica's Management Board Bogdan Badea stated, according to News.ro.

Romanian state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica announced that it signed on December 23 an agreement to take over the 108MW wind farm Crucea in the eastern part of the country from the German owners. The company said the transaction took place "following a highly competitive process which involved both local and international bidders."

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek/Dreamstime.com)

