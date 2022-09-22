Business

Some 0.3 mln households already sealed contracts with Hidroelectrica

22 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-controlled Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania and the supplier that offers the most affordable prices to residential customers (just below the benchmark above which the state pays subsidies), has sealed contracts with 300,000 households, according to company officials.

The company receives some 5,000 requests per day from customers that have to pay higher prices this winter for their consumption above 255 kWh per month, Economica.net reported.

Hidroelectrica promised not to refuse any customer as long as it could cover the demand. However, according to E-nergia.ro, the company admitted that it was in a position to refuse industrial consumers.

Romania's 7 mln households use some 25% of the country's electricity demand.

Hidroelectrica, the country's largest electricity producer, has reduced its electricity production this year due to the drought. In the first six months of the year, the company produced only 7.18 TWh of electricity, about 3 TWh or 29% less than in the first six months of 2021. Households' electricity consumption was 6.5 TWh in the same period of time.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Some 0.3 mln households already sealed contracts with Hidroelectrica

22 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-controlled Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania and the supplier that offers the most affordable prices to residential customers (just below the benchmark above which the state pays subsidies), has sealed contracts with 300,000 households, according to company officials.

The company receives some 5,000 requests per day from customers that have to pay higher prices this winter for their consumption above 255 kWh per month, Economica.net reported.

Hidroelectrica promised not to refuse any customer as long as it could cover the demand. However, according to E-nergia.ro, the company admitted that it was in a position to refuse industrial consumers.

Romania's 7 mln households use some 25% of the country's electricity demand.

Hidroelectrica, the country's largest electricity producer, has reduced its electricity production this year due to the drought. In the first six months of the year, the company produced only 7.18 TWh of electricity, about 3 TWh or 29% less than in the first six months of 2021. Households' electricity consumption was 6.5 TWh in the same period of time.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University