Some 0.3 mln households already sealed contracts with Hidroelectrica

State-controlled Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania and the supplier that offers the most affordable prices to residential customers (just below the benchmark above which the state pays subsidies), has sealed contracts with 300,000 households, according to company officials.

The company receives some 5,000 requests per day from customers that have to pay higher prices this winter for their consumption above 255 kWh per month, Economica.net reported.

Hidroelectrica promised not to refuse any customer as long as it could cover the demand. However, according to E-nergia.ro, the company admitted that it was in a position to refuse industrial consumers.

Romania's 7 mln households use some 25% of the country's electricity demand.

Hidroelectrica, the country's largest electricity producer, has reduced its electricity production this year due to the drought. In the first six months of the year, the company produced only 7.18 TWh of electricity, about 3 TWh or 29% less than in the first six months of 2021. Households' electricity consumption was 6.5 TWh in the same period of time.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)