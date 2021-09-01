Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 12:02
Business

Romania's Hidroelectrica reaches historic valuation after strong first-half results

01 September 2021
Hidroelectrica, the largest energy producer in Romania, recorded a net profit of RON 1.68 billion (EUR 344 million) in the first six months of this year, double compared with the same period last year. The company's revenues reached RON 3.2 billion, up by 78% compared to the first six months of 2020.

The figures were included in the half-year report of local investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, which owns 20% of Hidroelectrica's shares.

At the end of June, Fondul Proprietatea valued its stake in Hidroelectrica at RON 6 bln (EUR 1.22 bln), standing for a total value of RON 30 bln (EUR 6.1 bln) for the whole company.

The Romanian state owns the majority stake of 80% in Hidroelectrica.

The company's strong results come in the context in which electricity prices have climbed to record highs in Romania as the country's domestic production doesn't fully cover the consumption. Data from the local energy exchange OPCOM show that the average spot electricity price in July was EUR 94 per MWh, up by almost 70% compared to the average at the beginning of the year (EUR 56 per MWh), Ziarul Financiar reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Normal
1

