Greece’s Helleniq Renewables builds 96 MW wind farm in eastern Romania

Helleniq Renewables, a subsidiary of Greece’s Helleniq Energy, is advancing construction works on a 96 MW wind farm in Galați County in eastern Romania, with the project scheduled to become operational in 2027. According to the company, construction is progressing rapidly, with eight of the project’s 15 turbine foundations already completed.

Once commissioned, the wind farm will use Vestas turbines with towers measuring 134 metres in height and rotor diameters of 162 metres. Each turbine will include six tower sections, Economedia.ro reported.

“It is a technically demanding and sophisticated project, which is progressing according to schedule, which strengthens our confidence in its successful completion,” said Mihai Darie, director of Helleniq Renewables Romania.

The Galați project forms part of the Greek group’s broader expansion into Romania’s renewable energy sector.

Earlier this year, Helleniq Energy commissioned its first operational renewable assets in Romania, namely two photovoltaic parks with a combined installed capacity of 58 MW located in Teleorman and Olt counties.

The company said additional renewable projects with a combined capacity of 153 MW are expected to enter commercial operation in 2026.

According to Helleniq Energy, its Romanian renewable energy portfolio under development now exceeds 850 MW and includes wind, solar, and energy storage projects.

The group said the investments are intended to support both decarbonisation and the resilience of the regional energy system.

Helleniq Energy, formerly known as Hellenic Petroleum, was established in 1998, although its origins trace back to the first refinery built in Greece in 1958. The company currently operates in eight countries across South-Eastern Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com