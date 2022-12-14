Business

Automotive supplier Hella to open research and development center in Iași

14 December 2022
Hella, a top automotive company operating under the umbrella brand Forvia, is set to open a research and development project in the Palas Campus office project developed by Iulius in Iași, eastern Romania.

The Hella center will span 1,300 sqm and will accommodate a team of approximately 100 engineers. The specialists in the new location will focus on complex products and innovative technologies that develop autonomous (self-driving) vehicles.

“Hella found in Iași a strong community of qualified specialists trained in the local universities. We will be working with advanced technologies on innovative radar product designs that help develop the autonomous driving megatrend,” said Marius Adam, the newly appointed manager of the new Hella Technical Center Iași.

For the research and development center in Iași, Hella is looking for specialists in System Engineering, Software Development, Software Testing, and System Testing.

Palas Campus Iași, an investment of over EUR 120 million by Iulius Company, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of next year. It is set to become the largest office building in Romania in terms of surface area, with a leasable area of 60,000 sqm.

“The presence of Hella in our office complex in downtown Iași, along with the other major companies, consolidates a technological hub set to have nationwide relevance, adding value to the city and boosting its attractiveness,” said Ionuț Pavel, Office Buildings Manager Palas Iași & Palas Campus.

Palas Campus consolidates the office portfolio of Iulius Group, developed under the United Business Center nationwide network operating in Iași, Timișoara, and Cluj-Napoca. The portfolio includes 14 class A office buildings with a total area upwards of 182,000 sqm and accommodates the head offices of more than 80 Romanian and international companies.

Hella has been in Romania for 17 years. It operates five engineering and development centers, an administrative center, and three production facilities in Timișoara, Arad, Lugoj, Craiova, Iași, and Oradea, with approximately 5,000 employees.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iulius)

Normal
1

