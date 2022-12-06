Leading mechatronics group Marquardt opens office in Iași

Marquardt Romania, a member of the Marquardt Group, a German company producing high-end mechatronics, will open its first office in the North-East Region of the country in the mixed complex Palas Iași.

The company opted to lease some office space in the United Business Center 3 (UBC 3) building, thus consolidating the expansion of the Marquardt Research and Development Center in this area, Economica.net reported.

Marquardt Group, a family-owned company founded in 1925, is one of the leading global manufacturers of innovative mechatronics. Marquardt's products, which include control panels, shift-by-wire gear shifters, vehicle access systems, driver authorization systems and intelligent battery management systems for electric vehicles, are used by many leading companies in the automotive industry.

The group also produces switching systems used in household appliances, industrial applications and high-power machine tools.

Marquardt's Romanian branch was established in 2005, in Sibiu, where it relies on 2,400 employees. Marquardt Sibiu carries out its creation and design activity in the Research & Development Center, which operates in the Software Development, Software Testing, Mechanical Design, PCB Design and Product Technical Testing departments.

(Photo courtesy of Iulius)

