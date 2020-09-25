Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 12:35
Social
Romanian meteorologists issue heavy rain, strong wind warnings for this weekend
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The weekend starts with bad weather in Romania, heavy rain and strong winds being expected across the country until Sunday morning, September 27. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued yellow and orange warnings, forecasting torrential rains, thunderstorms, strong winds, and even hail.

The yellow warning is valid between September 25, 23:00, and September 27, 06:00. ANM said that it would rain in all regions during this period, expecting the rainfall to exceed 25-35 liters/sqm. Heavy rains and even thunderstorms will hit the western regions in the night of Friday to Saturday, and then the mountain areas and the northwest, center, and south parts of the country on Saturday, and the eastern half of the country on Saturday night.

The wind will gradually intensify throughout the country, reaching speeds of 45-60 km/h, and even 100-110 km/h in the high mountain area. 

Meanwhile, an orange warning for heavy rain and strong winds will come into force on September 26, 09:00, and will be valid until September 27, 03:00. The warning targets the mountain areas and the regions of Maramures and Transylvania, as well as parts of the Oltenia, Muntenia, and Moldova regions. Meteorologists forecast rainfalls of 50-60 liters/sqm during this period and even 70-90 liters/sqm in some areas. 

Rain alerts

[email protected]

(Opening photo: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 12:35
Social
Romanian meteorologists issue heavy rain, strong wind warnings for this weekend
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The weekend starts with bad weather in Romania, heavy rain and strong winds being expected across the country until Sunday morning, September 27. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued yellow and orange warnings, forecasting torrential rains, thunderstorms, strong winds, and even hail.

The yellow warning is valid between September 25, 23:00, and September 27, 06:00. ANM said that it would rain in all regions during this period, expecting the rainfall to exceed 25-35 liters/sqm. Heavy rains and even thunderstorms will hit the western regions in the night of Friday to Saturday, and then the mountain areas and the northwest, center, and south parts of the country on Saturday, and the eastern half of the country on Saturday night.

The wind will gradually intensify throughout the country, reaching speeds of 45-60 km/h, and even 100-110 km/h in the high mountain area. 

Meanwhile, an orange warning for heavy rain and strong winds will come into force on September 26, 09:00, and will be valid until September 27, 03:00. The warning targets the mountain areas and the regions of Maramures and Transylvania, as well as parts of the Oltenia, Muntenia, and Moldova regions. Meteorologists forecast rainfalls of 50-60 liters/sqm during this period and even 70-90 liters/sqm in some areas. 

Rain alerts

[email protected]

(Opening photo: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday