Romanian meteorologists issue heavy rain, strong wind warnings for this weekend

The weekend starts with bad weather in Romania, heavy rain and strong winds being expected across the country until Sunday morning, September 27. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued yellow and orange warnings, forecasting torrential rains, thunderstorms, strong winds, and even hail.

The yellow warning is valid between September 25, 23:00, and September 27, 06:00. ANM said that it would rain in all regions during this period, expecting the rainfall to exceed 25-35 liters/sqm. Heavy rains and even thunderstorms will hit the western regions in the night of Friday to Saturday, and then the mountain areas and the northwest, center, and south parts of the country on Saturday, and the eastern half of the country on Saturday night.

The wind will gradually intensify throughout the country, reaching speeds of 45-60 km/h, and even 100-110 km/h in the high mountain area.

Meanwhile, an orange warning for heavy rain and strong winds will come into force on September 26, 09:00, and will be valid until September 27, 03:00. The warning targets the mountain areas and the regions of Maramures and Transylvania, as well as parts of the Oltenia, Muntenia, and Moldova regions. Meteorologists forecast rainfalls of 50-60 liters/sqm during this period and even 70-90 liters/sqm in some areas.

