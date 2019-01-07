Heatwave arrives in Romania, temperatures go up to 37 degrees Celsius

July starts with very hot weather in Romania, the meteorologists warning that the temperatures will go up to 37 degrees Celsius in some areas of the country.

The National Meteorological Administration announced that the weather would be hot in most of the country on July 1, especially in the region of Moldova, in the plains of Crisana, Banat, Oltenia and Muntenia regions, in the south-west and central Transylvania, and in the continental part of Dobrogea, where the maximum temperatures will generally range from 34 to 37 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index will reach or exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

The heat and high thermal discomfort will continue on Tuesday, July 2, in most of the country. The maximum temperatures can again reach 37 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The weather will start to change beginning the afternoon of July 2.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)