Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 11:10
Social

Acting health minister says Romania could see over 20,000 COVID-19 cases per day

22 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acting health minister Cseke Attila said that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being over in Romania. According to him, the country could reach over 20,000 cases daily.

"We are not yet at the peak of the pandemic. We should have similar values for several days to reach a certain plateau. Or, even if the numbers go up or down by a thousand, by two thousand (e.n. COVID cases), it's still not enough to say that we are on a plateau," Attila told B1 TV on Thursday, according to Agerpres.

"There is this possibility to reach over 20,000 cases (e.n. per day). It is a possibility that, unfortunately, should not be ruled out," he added.

The health minister also said that a higher vaccination rate would help the medical staff exhausted by the pandemic.

In related news, acting health minister Cseke Attila said that Romania should reach a vaccination rate of over 70% to avoid going through new pandemic waves.

"The point is, we can't stop at 40% or 50%. That's what we all need to understand. Even if the fourth wave will pass - and the question is how it will pass - […] if we don't continue and don't go up to 70%, over 70%, we will have the fifth wave, and possibly another wave after that," Cseke Attila told Digi24.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, Romania continues to have the second-lowest vaccination rate in Europe, even though more people have decided to get the vaccine in recent weeks. Over 99,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours (according to the October 21 report), and over 62,000 of them got the first dose.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 11:24
18 October 2021
Social
Romania photo of the day: Exhausted nurse resting in a cardboard box at Bucharest hospital
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 11:10
Social

Acting health minister says Romania could see over 20,000 COVID-19 cases per day

22 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acting health minister Cseke Attila said that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being over in Romania. According to him, the country could reach over 20,000 cases daily.

"We are not yet at the peak of the pandemic. We should have similar values for several days to reach a certain plateau. Or, even if the numbers go up or down by a thousand, by two thousand (e.n. COVID cases), it's still not enough to say that we are on a plateau," Attila told B1 TV on Thursday, according to Agerpres.

"There is this possibility to reach over 20,000 cases (e.n. per day). It is a possibility that, unfortunately, should not be ruled out," he added.

The health minister also said that a higher vaccination rate would help the medical staff exhausted by the pandemic.

In related news, acting health minister Cseke Attila said that Romania should reach a vaccination rate of over 70% to avoid going through new pandemic waves.

"The point is, we can't stop at 40% or 50%. That's what we all need to understand. Even if the fourth wave will pass - and the question is how it will pass - […] if we don't continue and don't go up to 70%, over 70%, we will have the fifth wave, and possibly another wave after that," Cseke Attila told Digi24.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, Romania continues to have the second-lowest vaccination rate in Europe, even though more people have decided to get the vaccine in recent weeks. Over 99,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours (according to the October 21 report), and over 62,000 of them got the first dose.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 11:24
18 October 2021
Social
Romania photo of the day: Exhausted nurse resting in a cardboard box at Bucharest hospital
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks