Healthcare

Romanian health minister says 15 hospitals under construction with Resilience Facility funding

17 July 2025

Health minister Alexandru Rogobete said that 15 hospitals are currently under construction across Romania, financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Of these, 12 are expected to be funded through grants and three through loans, though the final allocation has not yet been confirmed, Agerpres reported.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Health, Rogobete mentioned that funding negotiations are still ongoing. 

“Right now, we have 15 construction sites underway, supported by PNRR funding. According to the initial negotiations - although these are not yet finalized - 12 of these hospitals would be grant-funded, and the remaining three through credit. A final decision on which hospitals fall into each category has not yet been made,” he said.

However, minister Rogobete noted that five healthcare units originally slated for PNRR financing will no longer receive funding, as construction has not started due to repeated delays and legal challenges. Out of 24 medical facilities that signed financing contracts, the number was reduced to 19 in 2023. Of those, five sites remain inactive.

The minister cited examples such as the hospital in Neamț, where the financing contract could not be signed due to legal contests, and the Pneumoftiziology Hospital in Brașov, where tenders were delayed. In Lugoj, the contract was terminated after being contested five times and failing to meet deadlines.

Despite these setbacks, Alexandru Rogobete highlighted that this marks the most significant hospital-building effort Romania has seen in decades. 

“It’s the first time in 35 years that we are building 12 brand new hospitals, plus another three funded through credit. And on top of these, we have another three hospitals under construction with support from the World Bank. In total, nearly 20 hospitals have entered construction in the last three years - something that hasn’t happened in Romania in over three decades,” he stated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

