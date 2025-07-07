Romanian health minister announces online tool for hospital food complaints

Romania’s health minister Alexandru Rogobete announced that, starting July 14, patients and their families will be able to submit complaints about hospital food through an online form on the Ministry of Health’s website. The initiative is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the conditions in medical facilities.

Rogobete invited people to send photos and information about the food served in hospitals, including presentation, portion size, and quality.

“I strongly believe in the quality of medical care and in respect for patients,” the minister said, adding that this step is part of his commitment to ensure decency and accountability across the healthcare system.

“This is an important step toward transparency and improving hospital conditions. I want to hear directly from you,” Alexandru Rogobete emphasized, encouraging patients and their families to help drive change.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ignacio Perez Diez/Dreamstime.com)