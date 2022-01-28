Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/28/2022 - 10:41
Social

Health minister says Romania’s daily COVID cases could hit new records

28 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Health minister Alexandru Rafila expects Romania to register another “spectacular growth” in COVID-19 infections in the coming period, with possible new daily records estimated for next week.

This week, the number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubled in a single day - from 19,685 on January 25 to 34,255 on January 26 (which was also a record daily count for Romania since the start of the pandemic).

The daily count remained high on January 27 - 31,683 new cases. However, according to estimates quoted by minister Rafila, the figure will most likely drop over the weekend when fewer tests are performed. Then, the number is expected to grow again, to possibly new record highs.

“There will be another spectacular growth next week,” Alexandru Rafila said, quoted by Hotnews.ro. According to him, the daily COVID cases could jump to over 40,000.

The health minister also said Romania’s testing capacity has increased, with more than 100,000 PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests being performed daily over the past two days.

A total of over 2.11 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in Romania by January 27, and about 1.87 million patients have recovered.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 12:44
27 January 2022
Social
RO health minister: High number of Covid-19 cases on January 26 was expected
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/28/2022 - 10:41
Social

Health minister says Romania’s daily COVID cases could hit new records

28 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Health minister Alexandru Rafila expects Romania to register another “spectacular growth” in COVID-19 infections in the coming period, with possible new daily records estimated for next week.

This week, the number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubled in a single day - from 19,685 on January 25 to 34,255 on January 26 (which was also a record daily count for Romania since the start of the pandemic).

The daily count remained high on January 27 - 31,683 new cases. However, according to estimates quoted by minister Rafila, the figure will most likely drop over the weekend when fewer tests are performed. Then, the number is expected to grow again, to possibly new record highs.

“There will be another spectacular growth next week,” Alexandru Rafila said, quoted by Hotnews.ro. According to him, the daily COVID cases could jump to over 40,000.

The health minister also said Romania’s testing capacity has increased, with more than 100,000 PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests being performed daily over the past two days.

A total of over 2.11 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in Romania by January 27, and about 1.87 million patients have recovered.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 12:44
27 January 2022
Social
RO health minister: High number of Covid-19 cases on January 26 was expected
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks