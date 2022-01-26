COVID-19: Romania reports record high of over 34,000 daily cases

Romanian officials reported 34,255 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - a record daily count for Romania since the start of the pandemic. Moreover, the number is almost double the one reported the day before - 19,685.

Almost 109,000 tests (PCR and rapid tests) were performed in the last 24 hours.

Most new cases of infection were recorded in Bucharest (4,922), where the 14-day incidence rate now stands at 11.71 per thousand inhabitants, according to the official report released on Wednesday, January 26. However, the counties of Cluj (16.95) and Timis (15.84) have the highest incidence rates in the country.

94 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll since the start of the pandemic to 59,726. Most had previous medical conditions and were unvaccinated. According to the official data, 17 of the patients who lost their lives in the past 24 hours were vaccinated.

A total of 7,348 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 254 more than the previous day, and 692 are treated in intensive care (ATI) units, the same report said. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 667 are minors, and 12 are admitted to ATI.

A total of over 2.08 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in Romania by January 26, and about 1.85 million patients have recovered.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)