Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 08:31
Business
RO Health Ministry buys face masks worth EUR 15 mln from Canadian investor’s firm
25 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Health Ministry announced that it purchased 115 million face masks to be distributed to low-income households, for a price or just over EUR 15 mln. The ministry will distribute the masks to about 2.3 million low-income persons, 50 pieces for each.

Naguma Medical Supply, a company recently founded by Canadian real estate investor Michael Topolinski and his family, won the Health Ministry's tender, the G4media.ro reported.

Topolinski announced in April that he founded a new company for importing face masks and other medical materials amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

"We decided to bring in large quantities of masks, thus contributing to the safety of the people and the reduction of costs on the market so that they can become more accessible for everyone," Topolinski said at that time.

That was before the authorities announced that masks would become mandatory in all closed public spaces.

Former PM Victor Ponta, the leader of Pro Romania party, criticized the Health Ministry's acquisition claiming that the tender was tailored to fit the profile of a particular bidder who eventually won the contract.

Canadian real estate mogul Michael Topolinski had the masks (at least 90 million) since April 9, and he hasn't managed to sell them, Ponta claims. The tight deadline (seven days for the delivery of the masks across the country) was aimed at barring other bidders, Ponta implied. He also claims the text of the tender book was changed to fit Topolinski's masks.

The Health Ministry announced the transaction just one day after the anticorruption prosecutors announced they were investigating the head of the state medical supply contractor Unifarm for bribery. The investigation is also related to the acquisition of face masks.

(Photo: Freelaw/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 08:31
Business
RO Health Ministry buys face masks worth EUR 15 mln from Canadian investor’s firm
25 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Health Ministry announced that it purchased 115 million face masks to be distributed to low-income households, for a price or just over EUR 15 mln. The ministry will distribute the masks to about 2.3 million low-income persons, 50 pieces for each.

Naguma Medical Supply, a company recently founded by Canadian real estate investor Michael Topolinski and his family, won the Health Ministry's tender, the G4media.ro reported.

Topolinski announced in April that he founded a new company for importing face masks and other medical materials amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

"We decided to bring in large quantities of masks, thus contributing to the safety of the people and the reduction of costs on the market so that they can become more accessible for everyone," Topolinski said at that time.

That was before the authorities announced that masks would become mandatory in all closed public spaces.

Former PM Victor Ponta, the leader of Pro Romania party, criticized the Health Ministry's acquisition claiming that the tender was tailored to fit the profile of a particular bidder who eventually won the contract.

Canadian real estate mogul Michael Topolinski had the masks (at least 90 million) since April 9, and he hasn't managed to sell them, Ponta claims. The tight deadline (seven days for the delivery of the masks across the country) was aimed at barring other bidders, Ponta implied. He also claims the text of the tender book was changed to fit Topolinski's masks.

The Health Ministry announced the transaction just one day after the anticorruption prosecutors announced they were investigating the head of the state medical supply contractor Unifarm for bribery. The investigation is also related to the acquisition of face masks.

(Photo: Freelaw/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO