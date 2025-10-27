Healthcare

Health contributions on high pensions in Romania to bring 0.5% of GDP to budget in 2026

27 October 2025

The contribution to the public health system - CASS charged to recipients of pensions above RON 3,000 (some EUR 600) imposed by the government brought almost RON 9 billion (EUR 1.8 billion, nearly 0.5% of GDP) to next year's budget, according to health minister Alexandru Rogobete, cited by Economedia.ro.

Over the last 4-5 years, the Health Insurance House's budget has doubled: from RON 45 billion to RON 80 billion, the health minister commented, adding that this reflected in the quality of services - even if not in every hospital.

"Quality has not necessarily doubled in all places. But in a significant percentage of health facilities, it has doubled. In a significant percentage of hospitals in Romania, they have transformed," said the minister.

Alexandru Rogobete also claimed that Romania currently has "a historic budget" for the public health system and 23 construction sites underway for new hospitals.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

