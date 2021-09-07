Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 16:07
Events

Exhibition of hats inspired by works of Spanish, Latin-American painters to open in Bucharest

07 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

An exhibition of hats inspired by the works of Spanish and Latin-American painters is scheduled to open on September 16 at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest.

Sixteen hats designed by Cosmina Nicolescu will go on display in the exhibition, inviting the public to rediscover artists such as Joaquín Sorolla, Ricardo Balaca, Alonso Sánchez Coello, Claudio Coello, Francisco Goya, Adelardo Covarsí, Pablo Picasso, Francisco Zurbarán, Raimundo de Madrazo, Antonio Berni, Miquel Barceló, Carmelo Fernández, Frida Kahlo, Remedios Varo and Diego Velásquez.

Cosmina Nicolescu opened her millinery, Fandacsia, in 2007 in Bucharest after spending many years working as a film director and producer. She previously directed a telenovela for TV station Prima TV, a series of shows for the public station TVR Cultural, and an educational show for entrepreneurs for TVR 2. Afterwards, she focused exclusively on hat making and designed numerous collections under the Fandacsia brand.

The exhibition is open until October 10.

(Photo: Ifeelstock | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 16:07
Events

Exhibition of hats inspired by works of Spanish, Latin-American painters to open in Bucharest

07 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

An exhibition of hats inspired by the works of Spanish and Latin-American painters is scheduled to open on September 16 at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest.

Sixteen hats designed by Cosmina Nicolescu will go on display in the exhibition, inviting the public to rediscover artists such as Joaquín Sorolla, Ricardo Balaca, Alonso Sánchez Coello, Claudio Coello, Francisco Goya, Adelardo Covarsí, Pablo Picasso, Francisco Zurbarán, Raimundo de Madrazo, Antonio Berni, Miquel Barceló, Carmelo Fernández, Frida Kahlo, Remedios Varo and Diego Velásquez.

Cosmina Nicolescu opened her millinery, Fandacsia, in 2007 in Bucharest after spending many years working as a film director and producer. She previously directed a telenovela for TV station Prima TV, a series of shows for the public station TVR Cultural, and an educational show for entrepreneurs for TVR 2. Afterwards, she focused exclusively on hat making and designed numerous collections under the Fandacsia brand.

The exhibition is open until October 10.

(Photo: Ifeelstock | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks