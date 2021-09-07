Exhibition of hats inspired by works of Spanish, Latin-American painters to open in Bucharest

An exhibition of hats inspired by the works of Spanish and Latin-American painters is scheduled to open on September 16 at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest.

Sixteen hats designed by Cosmina Nicolescu will go on display in the exhibition, inviting the public to rediscover artists such as Joaquín Sorolla, Ricardo Balaca, Alonso Sánchez Coello, Claudio Coello, Francisco Goya, Adelardo Covarsí, Pablo Picasso, Francisco Zurbarán, Raimundo de Madrazo, Antonio Berni, Miquel Barceló, Carmelo Fernández, Frida Kahlo, Remedios Varo and Diego Velásquez.

Cosmina Nicolescu opened her millinery, Fandacsia, in 2007 in Bucharest after spending many years working as a film director and producer. She previously directed a telenovela for TV station Prima TV, a series of shows for the public station TVR Cultural, and an educational show for entrepreneurs for TVR 2. Afterwards, she focused exclusively on hat making and designed numerous collections under the Fandacsia brand.

The exhibition is open until October 10.

