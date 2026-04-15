Events

Hanami celebration in Bucharest’s King Michael I park

15 April 2026

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Hanami, the Japanese tradition of enjoying the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms (sakura), will be marked this weekend in Bucharest’s King Michael I park (formerly Herăstrău).

The event, organized by Japan’s Embassy to Romania, is scheduled for April 18.

The program covers several workshops on topics including the tea ceremony, origami, calligraphy, and yukata. The public can also attend martial arts and ikebana demonstrations. More details are available here.

The event is held in the park's Japanese Garden, where another 24 Japanese cherry trees were planted recently. This brings the total to 85 trees, according to an announcement from the Bucharest City Hall.

Besides the cherry trees, ten Japanese quinces, four bonsai pines, and three Japanese maple trees were also planted.

(Photo: Mihai Neacsu | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Hanami celebration in Bucharest’s King Michael I park

15 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hanami, the Japanese tradition of enjoying the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms (sakura), will be marked this weekend in Bucharest’s King Michael I park (formerly Herăstrău).

The event, organized by Japan’s Embassy to Romania, is scheduled for April 18.

The program covers several workshops on topics including the tea ceremony, origami, calligraphy, and yukata. The public can also attend martial arts and ikebana demonstrations. More details are available here.

The event is held in the park's Japanese Garden, where another 24 Japanese cherry trees were planted recently. This brings the total to 85 trees, according to an announcement from the Bucharest City Hall.

Besides the cherry trees, ten Japanese quinces, four bonsai pines, and three Japanese maple trees were also planted.

(Photo: Mihai Neacsu | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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