British publication features RO films among the best of the century

The Guardian has included Cristian Mungiu’s 2007 film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days on a list of The 100 best films of the 21st century.

Mungiu’s film, which won the Palme d’Or in 2007, is ranked 42nd. Described as “harrowing but clear-sighted,” the film follows two young women as they arrange an illegal abortion in the communist Romania of the late 1980s.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 feature There Will Be Blood tops the list, while Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave ranks second, and Richard Linklater’s Boyhood third. The full list is available here.

In a separate article, the publication asked several directors whose own films feature in the top 100 to share some of the century’s greatest films.

Another Romanian film was included as Mike Leigh, featured with the 2014 film Mr. Turner in the top 100, picked Cristi Puiu’s The Death of Mr Lazarescu. He described the 2005 film as an “exemplary low-budget masterpiece […] Honest. Direct. Real. Moving. Comic. Tragic.” The article can be read here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

