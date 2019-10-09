Palme d’Or winner screened at film festival in Bucharest

Bong Joon-ho’s film Parasite (Gisaengchung), the winner of the 2019 Palme d’Or, will be screened at the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, set to take place between October 18 and October 27.

As usual, the festival will screen a host of films awarded at the Cannes film festival, including Pedro Almodóvar’s Dolor y Gloria, Elia Suleiman’s It Must Be Heaven, Céline Sciamma’s Portrait de jeunne fille en feu, and Jessica Hausner’s Little Joe.

Dolor y gloria is Almodovar’s 21st feature film. Antonio Banderas received the Best Actor award at the Cannes festival for his role in the film, which also stars Penélope Cruz, Julieta Serrano, Nora Navas and Asier Etxeandia. The film is Spain’s proposal for the 2020 Oscars.

It Must Be Heaven received the jury’s special mention at this year’s Cannes festival. Another film of director Elia Suleiman, Divine Intervention, won in 2002 the Cannes jury award.

At this year’s edition, Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest will have a special section dedicated to Romanian actor Vlad Ivanov, who turned 50 this year. Most recently, the actor starred in Corneliu Porumboiu’s La Gomera, which was included in the Cannes official selection this year. The actor is also known for this role as the abortionist in Cristian Mungiu’s 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, which won the Palme d’Or in 2007.

(Photo: Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest Facebook Page)

[email protected]