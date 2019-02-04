Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/02/2019 - 10:34
Social
Survey reveals how many Romanians favor controlling emigration
02 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is among several countries in Europe where citizens are more concerned about emigration than immigration, a poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) revealed.

The pool, quoted by The Guardian, shows that 55% of Romanians worry about emigration. Only 10% are worried about immigration, and 26% about both.

Romania has seen 10% of the population leaving the country over the past ten years as mostly young people moved for work in other parts of Europe, The Guardian notes.

In Hungary, 39% were worried about emigration, in Spain 34%, in Italy 32%, in Poland 30% and in Greece 28%.

The worry about emigration goes hand in hand with attitudes favoring controlling it. In Romania, 34% are in favor of controlling emigration, the pool revealed. The three countries with the highest percentages of people favoring a control over it were Spain (63%), Greece (60%), and Italy (52%).

Overall, 20% of the European surveyed were worried about emigration and 32% about immigration.

The survey also showed that the economy was the single biggest concern in Italy, Romania and Greece. In Romania, as in Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, Greece and Slovakia, more than 50% of those surveyed said corruption was a major issue.

Romania was also one of the countries where people believed that the environment should be made a priority event at the expense of economic growth. A total of 64% of the respondents in Romania agreed with this, the third highest percentage after Denmark (70%) and Greece (69%).

Another top area of concern for respondents was Islamic radicalism, which worried about one in five Europeans. 

The survey was conducted by YouGov and had almost 50,000 respondents. It was carried out to establish the main issues of concern ahead of the EU Parliament elections. The 14 nations polled will take up 80% of the seats in the new parliament. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/12/2018 - 10:58
12 October 2018
Social
Statistics: 24 Romanians left the country every hour in 2017

Romania continues to see high rates of emigration, with the data for 2017 showing that one person left the country every...

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 04/02/2019 - 10:34
Social
Survey reveals how many Romanians favor controlling emigration
02 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is among several countries in Europe where citizens are more concerned about emigration than immigration, a poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) revealed.

The pool, quoted by The Guardian, shows that 55% of Romanians worry about emigration. Only 10% are worried about immigration, and 26% about both.

Romania has seen 10% of the population leaving the country over the past ten years as mostly young people moved for work in other parts of Europe, The Guardian notes.

In Hungary, 39% were worried about emigration, in Spain 34%, in Italy 32%, in Poland 30% and in Greece 28%.

The worry about emigration goes hand in hand with attitudes favoring controlling it. In Romania, 34% are in favor of controlling emigration, the pool revealed. The three countries with the highest percentages of people favoring a control over it were Spain (63%), Greece (60%), and Italy (52%).

Overall, 20% of the European surveyed were worried about emigration and 32% about immigration.

The survey also showed that the economy was the single biggest concern in Italy, Romania and Greece. In Romania, as in Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, Greece and Slovakia, more than 50% of those surveyed said corruption was a major issue.

Romania was also one of the countries where people believed that the environment should be made a priority event at the expense of economic growth. A total of 64% of the respondents in Romania agreed with this, the third highest percentage after Denmark (70%) and Greece (69%).

Another top area of concern for respondents was Islamic radicalism, which worried about one in five Europeans. 

The survey was conducted by YouGov and had almost 50,000 respondents. It was carried out to establish the main issues of concern ahead of the EU Parliament elections. The 14 nations polled will take up 80% of the seats in the new parliament. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/12/2018 - 10:58
12 October 2018
Social
Statistics: 24 Romanians left the country every hour in 2017

Romania continues to see high rates of emigration, with the data for 2017 showing that one person left the country every...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us