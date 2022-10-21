GTC completes EUR 3.5 mln refurbishment of iconic office complex City Gate in Bucharest

GTC, one of the leading real estate companies in Central and Eastern Europe, completed the City Gate Complex refurbishment project following an investment of EUR 3.5 mln.

The project started in 2021 and targeted two major directions for investment and implementation: common and leasable areas.

The iconic landmark A-class office building offers excellent visibility and accessibility from all city directions. The building is entirely powered by renewable energy sources and offers fast chargers for electric cars - free for all the tenants.

The City Gate Complex includes two tower buildings (ground floor + 18 floors) located in ​​the Piața Presei Libere area and has a total leasable space of ​​47,700 square meters.

Both towers have LEED GOLD Certification, proving the GTC commitment to sustainable development, responsible construction, and asset management.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)