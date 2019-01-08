Romanian offshore oil services provider GSP gets big contracts in Black Sea

GSP Offshore, a company that is part of the Romanian oil services group GSP controlled by local investor Gabriel Comănescu, has signed two major deals to provide services to Lukoil and OMV Petrom in the Black Sea offshore area, Profit.ro reported.

The perimeter explored by Lukoil is in the deepwater area, requiring new capacities from GSP Offshore.

GSP has signed a contract for integrated drilling services with Lukoil Overseas Atash BV, to explore the Trident perimeter, in the exclusive economic zone of Romania in the Black Sea. The Trident perimeter is owned by Lukoil (87.8%) and Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz (12.2%). Trident gas reserves are estimated at over 30 billion cubic meters and could be the second-largest gas deposit in the exclusive economic zone of Romania.

Separately, GSP Offshore signed with Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom a framework contract for the provision of integrated offshore services of installations and equipment from small perimeter Istria, an 8-year contract awarded following a public procurement procedure and estimated at over RON 1 billion (EUR 210 million).

As a general contractor, GSP Offshore will be responsible for integrating a range of services including on-shore and offshore operations and maintenance, as well as port operations, shipping, aviation, and other support services. Two wells will be drilled to depths of over 2,000 meters below the seabed, in waters with a depth of about 50 meters. The wells aim to supplement the production of the East Lebada (oil and gas) deposit, discovered in 1979.

